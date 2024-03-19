BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics and Dunkin’ were on hand to celebrate the unveiling of a newly renovated basketball gym for the Salvation Army Boston South End Corps.

Celtics player Xavier Tillman joined C’s mascot “Lucky” the Leprechaun and 60 youths from the Greater Boston area for the Boston Celtics and Dunkin’ Gym Renovation unveiling. Renovations include a custom-designed indoor mural inspired by the organizations and local community.

For over 80 years, The Salvation Army Boston South End Corps Community Center, which was in need of a gymnasium restoration, has provided the surrounding community with a wide range of services ranging from emergency and pantry food distribution, educational enrichment, worship services, and a key community gathering space.

