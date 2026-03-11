SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown was ejected after receiving two technical fouls during the first half of Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, a battle between the No. 2 teams in each conference.

Brown was upset after no foul was called when he lost the ball out of bounds with 3:42 remaining in the first half.

Brown has voiced his displeasure with the officiating previously, which added to his exasperation and first ejection of the season.

Brown’s official X account shortly after he reached the locker room Tuesday expressed his frustration.

“This the (expletive) I be talking about,” Brown wrote on the site formerly known as Twitter.

It marked the second time Brown was agitated with a lack of calls against San Antonio.

The NBA fined Brown $35,000 on Jan. 12 after he criticized officials following a 100-95 loss to San Antonio.

“I feel like, honestly, they just got away with a lot, and I’m tired of the inconsistency,” Brown told reporters. “I’ll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some (expletive) tonight. I think (the Spurs are) a good defensive team, but they ain’t that damn good.”

The Celtics took just four free throws in that home loss to the Spurs.

That frustration boiled over Tuesday.

Official Tyler Ford assessed the first technical after Brown continued to voice his displeasure at the no-call.

The technical incensed Brown, who had to be restrained by teammates from approaching Ford. Official Suyash Mehta assessed a second technical seconds later, resulting in an automatic ejection.

NBA Rule No. 12 requires an ejected player, coach, or assistant coach to leave the playing area and bench immediately upon notification, but Brown remained after the ejection as he continued yelling at Ford. Players and staff, including Boston coach Joe Mazzulla, had to restrain Brown from approaching Ford. Brown threw his hands up in disgust before walking off the court.

Brown had eight points and seven assists in 15 minutes when he was ejected.

Boston has won two straight and San Antonio has won four in a row.

