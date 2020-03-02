Celtics, Bruins players: Autographs more of a risk with coronavirus

Members of the Celtics and Bruins say they’re trying to play it safe in dealing with fans as the coronavirus spreads, with casual interactions and autographs becoming an area of concern.

Boston players said they’re listening to trainers for advice on dealing with the virus, but other athletes have set their own restrictions. Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has said he’s done signing autographs until further notice — a strategy that got the attention of Kemba Walker.

“I might be with him, I dunno,” the Celtics star joked at a press conference Monday. “But it’s getting serious, I’ll tell you that much … everyone just needs to be a little cautious.”

“I’m still going to sign some autographs of course but I dunno, maybe I’ll just walk around with my own marker or something,” Walker added.

Bruins forward Sean Kuraly said he hopes hockey fans will understand players being a bit more cautious these days.

“I guess you’re not shaking their hands, but you’re picking up pens and whatnot,” Kuraly said. “Yeah, it can be tough, but I think first and foremost the fans would want you healthy, playing for their teams.”

