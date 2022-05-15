BOSTON (WHDH) - Less than two hours before their Game 7 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics announced that center Robert Williams will play in the Celtics win-or-go-home matchup. Williams has missed the last three games in the series after the Celtics reported the big man was suffering from knee swelling.

The four-year center will not immediately region the starting lineup. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said the plan is for Williams to come off the bench, citing Williams’ lack of practice time as a factor.

“He hasn’t done a whole lot of basketball activity in the last week,” Udoka said . “Moreso just managing the pain.”

Third-year forward Grant Williams has filled the space in the starting lineup.

Williams underwent knee surgery for a torn meniscus in March before returning during the Celtics’ first round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets but Udoka says the recent knee soreness is unrelated. Instead, Udoka cited a collision Williams had with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the cause of a bone bruise.

The Celtics and Bucks will conclude their Conference Semifinals series when the ball is tipped at 3:30 on the TD Garden parquet.

