BOSTON (WHDH) - Fresh off his first NBA Championship and a record-setting contract extension, Celtics star Jayson Tatum will be featured on the cover of this year’s NBA 2K25 video game.

Game publisher 2K announced Tatum as one of its cover athletes on Wednesday.

In addition to Tatum, this year’s covers will feature two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and hall-of-fame NBA player Vince Carter.

“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” Tatum said in a statement. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover.”

“Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life,” Tatum said.

Tatum came into the NBA in 2017 and has remained with the Celtics throughout his entire career, to date.

Tatum was an integral part of Boston’s run to its 18th championship last month, averaging 25 points per game across 19 games.

Roughly two weeks after he celebrated the NBA Finals win during the Celtic’s rolling rally duck boat parade, Tatum inked a five-year, $315 million extension that will keep him in Boston through the 2029-30 season.

This year’s NBA2K game will have four cover variations. The standard cover will feature Tatum. A WNBA edition will feature Wilson. An all-star edition will include Tatum and Wilson together and a hall of fame edition will feature Carter.

This will be the first year in which an NBA2K cover features both a male athlete and a female athlete.

2K25 is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6.

