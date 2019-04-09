Celtics close out regular season with 116-110 victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal became the first player in Washington Wizards franchise history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists for a season, reaching the numbers he needed in a 116-110 loss to the playoff-bound Boston Celtics in a finale Tuesday night that was meaningless to both clubs.

Eliminated a while ago and bound for the draft lottery, the Wizards wound up 32-50, their most losses since going 29-53 in 2012-13. Team president Ernie Grunfeld was fired last week after 16 years in charge.

John Wall and Dwight Howard both missed most of the season with injuries.

Beal, a two-time All-Star, finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists — all before halftime — on Tuesday as he played in all 82 games for the second consecutive season.

The Celtics already were assured of finishing as the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference and facing the No. 5-seeded Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. They finished 49-33.

So there was no reason for Boston to care about the outcome Tuesday — or, therefore, use any of its best players.

Seven prominent members of the roster were ruled out: Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris. That group includes six of the top seven Celtics in scoring and assists, the club’s six leading rebounders.

The starting lineup was Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Semi Ojeleye, Guerschon Yabusele and Robert Williams. Ojele, Yabusele and Williams had a combined three starts this season before Tuesday.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Rozier scored 21 points. … Signed G Jonathan Gibson. He played four games for Boston last season. “He gets buckets,” coach Brad Stevens said.

Wizards: Tomas Satoransky scored 19 points. … Signed Gs Jordan McRae and Tarik Phillip. McRae was on a two-way contract this season, when he averaged 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27 games for the Wizards and led the NBA G League in scoring at 30.4 ppg for the Capital City Go-Go. Phillip played for the Memphis Hustle in the G League.

WALL SPEAKS

Wizards PG Wall says he is not sure whether he will be able to play next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. “I have no idea just yet,” Wall told reporters at halftime. “That’s my goal.”

STEVENS ON VIRGINIA, BENNETT

Stevens, who led Butler to two runner-up finishes in the NCAA Tournament, was asked for his reaction to seeing coach Tony Bennett and Virginia go from last year’s disaster — the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 — to this year’s championship. “One of the coolest things I think I’ve seen in sports was Tony Bennett’s reaction when they got beat last year and the way that he handled it,” Stevens said. “And then to back that up with the year they had … and for all those kids and for him and for everybody associated with the program to win all those games in the fashion that they did. … Tony is a good friend and I am thrilled for him and for college basketball. I think he’s about all the good stuff.”

UP NEXT:

Celtics: Game 1 of their first-round series against the Pacers will be in Boston; day and time to be announced.

Wizards: Season over. Time for a GM search and a rebuild.

