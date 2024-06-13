BOSTON (WHDH) - A supporting cast of Celtics players stepped up to help haul their team to victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday, giving Boston a boost after a rare leg injury sidelined star forward Kristaps Porzingis.

After a previous absence due to a calf injury, Prozingis returned to action in Game 1 last week against Dallas. But an awkward movement in Game 2 saw him suffer a left posterior tibialis dislocation, the team announced.

Porzingis was listed as questionable ahead of the game and officially ruled out less than two hours before tipoff.

Playing their first road game of the series, the Celtics looked to adapt, turning to familiar faces and newcomers on their way to a 106-99 win.

“We feel for him,” said Boston guard Jrue Holiday. “We know that he wants to be there fighting with us. And we want him out there with us. But we’ve always had the next man up mentality to go out there and win it for him and win it for our team.”

Celtics star Jayson Tatum led his team in scoring with 31 points. Brown followed close behind, with 30 points. Derrick White scored 16 points.

Xavier Tillman made his NBA Finals debut in Game 3 and notched a memorable third quarter three-pointer to give the Celtics a 13 point lead.

“I was ready for the opportunity,” Tillman said. “They were kind of hinting at, potentially if KP’s workout didn’t go well and he didn’t feel comfortable, that I would have to step in.”

“Xavier was amazing tonight,” said Boston’s Al Horford.

Horford said Tillman “held his own time and time again.”

“He was ready for the moment,” he said.

The 6’7” Tillman first played in the NBA in the 2020-2021 season with the Memphis Grizzlies. He remained in Memphis until February of this year, when the Grizzlies traded him to Boston.

Tillman played 20 games for the Celtics before the end of the regular season and appeared in six playoff games this year before Wednesday’s showing.

“It was cool to be able to hit it and look at the bench, as well,” Tillman said of his third-quarter three-pointer.

“Man, he was waiting on that,” Holiday said. “He wanted that there. And to see the energy that he brought to the game, to see that he’s locking up and taking that individual pride on defense, just getting rewarded with a three like that is an awesome feeling.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Tillman’s experience playing in the Western Conference was a reason for giving him minutes against Dallas.

As for Porzingis, Mazzulla said his status is still considered day-to-day.

Currently holding a 3-0 series lead, Boston will have a chance to sweep the Mavericks with a win in Game 4 on Friday.

If Dallas staves off elimination, the NBA Finals will head back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday.

