DALLAS, Texas (WHDH) – The Celtics enter Wednesday night’s NBA Finals Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks with a perfect 6-0 record in road games this postseason.

As the Mavericks look to avoid a 3-0 deficit in the finals, Boston players this week said they are embracing the hostile environment in Dallas in hopes of winning yet another road game.

“I’m sure it’s going to be crazy in here,” said Celtics guard Derrick White. “We just got to stick together and I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of Boston fans too. So, it will be fun.”

“I understand that it’s going to get tougher each and every game,” White said. “So, things we did in Boston might not work this game.”

Boston beat Dallas 107-89 in Game 1. The margin was tighter in Game 2, but the Celtics held on to win again 105-98.

“I feel like part of the reason why we play is to have these different types of environments, hostile environments where you go into them and you prove yourself,” said Celtic Jrue Holiday.

Despite his team’s 2-0 series lead, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown emphasized there is no room for complacency in Game 3.

“You’ve almost got to play like you’re down 0-2, rather than up,” he said. “That’s hard to do, but you got to go into that mindframe, that focus.”

After struggling from the floor in the first two games of the series, teammate Jayson Tatum said he knows it is time to step his game up.

“I understand that I do need to be more efficient,” he said. “I do need to shoot the ball better. I wouldn’t disagree with anybody on that. But I’m not letting it bother me. I’m still trying to find ways to impact the game and dominate the game in other areas.”

Tipoff in Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

