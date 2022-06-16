BOSTON (WHDH) - Although the Celtics are facing a now-or-never moment as they fight to stay in the NBA Finals, the team kept it loose at practice Wednesday, dancing to Michael Jackson ahead of Game 6.

Despite the team’s lighthearted practice, they’re aware of the challenge ahead of them Thursday night.

“It’s a blessed day, man,” Celtics Guard Marcus Smart said Wednesday. “We get to wake up and have another opportunity to come out here and do what we love to do.”

The injury report lists Center Robert Williams as “questionable” for left knee soreness. Although Jason Taytum is good to go for Game 6, he was seen rubbing his shoulder repeatedly during practice.

“We are not scared, we do not fear the Golden State Warriors,” Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown said. “We want to come out and just play the best version of basketball that we can.”

Although he acknowledged the deep experience the opposing team has, “we have a lot of belief in ourselves,” he said.

Center Al Horford said he expects the team to rise to the occasion Thursday, as they did against the Bucs and the Heat.

