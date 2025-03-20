BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans reacted to the new guy in town, new team owner, Bill Chisholm.

The pick may have come as a bit of a surprise.

“I would have liked it to stay in the same hands, but the new guy doesn’t sound so bad,” said one Celtics fan. “He’s a local guy, die hard Celtics fan, so, can’t hate that?”

Chisholm, a Georgetown native, is a self-proclaimed life long Celtics fan himself.

The hope for most fans is he knows how important it is to keep this winning team together. No matter the price tag.

“As long as they stick with the culture the team has and keep doing what they are doing what they are doing keeping winning games winning championships… That’s all that matters,” said another fan.

“Continuing to pay these guys and not being afraid to go over whatever the next tier of the luxury cap or tax is… because this is the best core of Celtics players I’ve ever had in my life. Brad Stevens has built it up wonderfully so I hope this team can continue for the next five, six years. Something like that.”

