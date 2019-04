Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart in action during Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday night that guard Marcus Smart suffered a partial avulsion of his left oblique abdominal muscle.

Smart suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against Orlando.

He is expected to return to basketball activities in 4-6 weeks.

