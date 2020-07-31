BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are preparing for their first game of the restarted season in the Orlando bubble after the coronavirus pandemic halted the season for more than four months.

The Celtics will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Bucks held the best record in basketball when the season came to an abrupt end back in March.

“They’re the best defense in the league, offensively they’re great, they play up and down the court, they’re super physical,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said.

While a good start is important, Stevens knows the first eight games are all about getting ready for the playoffs.

“Just like you’re playing in the regular season, you want to peak at the right time. I think that’s our focus,” he explained.

Despite the long layoff, the Celtics aren’t 100 percent.

All-star guard Kemba Walker will be on a minutes restriction as he deals with a knee injury that plagued him earlier this year.

“Unfortunately, it’s still been bothering me, even after I put in a lot of work and did the necessary things to try and get it right,” he said.

On night one of the NBA’s restart, players and coaches took a knee during the National Anthem to call attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

The players also wore Black Lives Matter jerseys that have messages of social justice on them.

