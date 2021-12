BOSTON (WHDH) - An auction of Celtics great Bill Russell’s personal memorabilia brought in more than $5 million.

The event at the TD Garden included 429 pieces of memorabilia, including the center’s 1956 Olympic Gold Medal and his five NBA MVP awards.

The biggest sale was the jersey he wore in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA finals, which went for $1.1 million.

