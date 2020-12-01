BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is expected to miss the start of the NBA season after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee.

Walker underwent a 12-week strengthening program following the procedure and is expected to return to on-court activities in early December, the team announced Tuesday.

An update regarding his game availability is set to be provided during the first week of January.

The NBA season is slated to kick off on Dec. 22.

