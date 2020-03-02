Celtics guard Marcus Smart bonds with young fan over loss of their mothers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared a touching moment with a young fan who is going through a tough time.
Smart greeted Carson Lane courtside ahead of Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets.
The two bonded over their shared hardships of their mothers passing away.
Carson’s 25-year-old mother died last November from cystic fibrosis.
When the Celtics heard about his loss, the team stepped up to help.
Rookie Carson Edwards sent the New Hampshire boy a box of Celtics gear and former All-Star Isaiah Thomas sent him a signed jersey.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)