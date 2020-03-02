Celtics guard Marcus Smart bonds with young fan over loss of their mothers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared a touching moment with a young fan who is going through a tough time.

Smart greeted Carson Lane courtside ahead of Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The two bonded over their shared hardships of their mothers passing away.

Carson’s 25-year-old mother died last November from cystic fibrosis.

When the Celtics heard about his loss, the team stepped up to help.

Rookie Carson Edwards sent the New Hampshire boy a box of Celtics gear and former All-Star Isaiah Thomas sent him a signed jersey.

When @smart_MS3 heard about Carson’s story on twitter earlier this year, he made sure Carson didn’t feel alone. Last night, he gave Carson a memory that will last forever 💚 #ThisIsWhyWePlay #CelticsFamily pic.twitter.com/wsp0ip3hyX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2020

