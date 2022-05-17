BOSTON (WHDH) - Al Horford and Marcus Smart will not play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday.

Smart sprained his right foot in a collision during Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Horford was out for health and safety protocols, the Celtics said.

The Celtics haven’t play the Heat in the playoffs since 2012, and went 2-1 against them in the regular season.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)