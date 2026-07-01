The Boston Celtics are trading 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and a slew of draft capital in yet another blockbuster offseason move in the NBA, a person with knowledge of the terms said Wednesday.

Boston also gets two first-round picks and two second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not received the required league approvals.

ESPN first reported the trade agreement, and the terms were later confirmed by The Boston Globe.

It brings Brown’s tenure to Boston to an end after five All-Star appearances in a 10-season run that saw him play in more wins — when counting both regular season and playoff games — than any other player in the league over that span.

And it is another huge move being made via trade this summer, after Giannis Antetokounmpo went from Milwaukee to Miami; Kawhi Leonard and Brandon Ingram headlined a swap between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers; and Ja Morant got traded to Portland by Memphis.

The trade breaks up what has been one of the league’s most successful 1-2 punches in Brown and Jayson Tatum, who helped carry the Celtics to the 2024 NBA title.

Tatum missed most of this past season while recovering from an Achilles tear that happened in the 2025 playoffs, meaning Brown had to carry even more of the load for Boston — and he wound up with career-best averages 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

It seemed, though, that Brown has felt underappreciated, especially after it became known that Boston had included him in trade talks with Milwaukee when Antetokounmpo was on the market.

“Nobody has won more combined regular-season and playoff games since I entered the league 10 years ago,” Brown posted on social media over the weekend. He’s right: The Celtics have won 523 games with Brown in the lineup, including playoff contests, which is six more than Denver has won with Nikola Jokic over that span.

Brown now gets to be part of a squad in Philadelphia alongside guard Tyrese Maxey and center Joel Embiid — someone who Brown recently called a flopper on a livestream.

“Joel Embiid is a great player, one of the best bigs in (expletive) basketball history,” Brown said. “Flops. He know it. This ain’t breaking news.”

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