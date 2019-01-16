BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be debuting a pair of high-tech shoes as Boston faces the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night.

Nike unveiled its latest sneaker technology with the Nike Adapt BB, which provides athletes a custom-fitted shoe with the help of an advanced power-lacing system, an app, and continually updated firmware.

Players are able to sync the sneakers to their smartphone, where adjustments can be made electronically to the shoelaces.

Tatum says the shoes feel secure while he runs up and down the court.

“I was excited,” he said. “I just thought it would be cool to be part of something like this.”

Nike says the new shoes will be available worldwide on Feb. 17.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)