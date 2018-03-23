Celtics: Kyrie Irving to have minor knee surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to the Boston Celtics, Kryie Irving is set to have surgery on his left knee in hopes of dealing with irritation that has kept him out of the past several games.

The Celtics announced Irving will undergo a “minimally invasive procedure” on Saturday.

The team says it will provide more information after the procedure and will have no further comment at this time.

Irving is averaging 24.4 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Celtics, who currently sport the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and have already clinched a playoff spot. He has not played since March 11, when he logged just 16 minutes before leaving the game, a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

There is no immediate timetable for his return.

