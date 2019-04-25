Celtics legend John Havlicek passes away at 79

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek passed away Thursday night at the age of 79.

The eight-time NBA champion holds Celtics career records for points scored and games played.

In a statement, the Celtics said: “He was a champion in every sense, and as we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss, we are thankful for all the joy and inspiration he brought to us.”

