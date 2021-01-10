Celtics list 7 players unavailable vs Heat

The Boston Celtics listed seven players as unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols that were installed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the most any team has been without because of virus-related issues so far this season but does not necessarily mean any of the affected Celtics tested positive.

The Celtics ruled out Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

A pair of other Celtics are injured, which leaves Boston with the minimum eight players available on Sunday.

Players having to miss multiple days is a very real possibility even if they were exposed to someone with the virus. Boston plays at Chicago on Tuesday and then returns home for matchups against Orlando on Wednesday and Friday.

