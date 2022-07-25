BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics reportedly made a play for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, offering up a package that included Jaylen Brown.

Along with Brown, the offer was believed to have included Derrick White and a draft pick, all part of a proposal Brooklyn apparently turned down and countered.

The Nets allegedly sought Brown, Marcus Smart, multiple draft picks and potentially one more rotation player.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski claims the Celtics appear to be no closer to acquiring Durant than the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors, all of whom are interested in the two-time MVP after he requested a trade from the Nets after three seasons.

Following news of the trade proposal, many took note of Jaylen Brown’s Twitter feed, where an ominous “Smh” tweet appeared around 11 a.m.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

