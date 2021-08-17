BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will get to cheer for one key member of the Celtics for a little longer.
Marcus Smart reportedly extended his stay in Boston for four more years.
The extension, which kicks in at the start of the 2022-23 season, will pay Smart a maximum of $77 million over four seasons, according to multiple reports.
Smart took to Twitter to post seven clover emojis followed by a plus sign and four more clover emojis in reference to the years he has already put in with the Celtics and the four additional ones that come with his extension.
