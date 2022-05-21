BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics were well-represented on the NBA’s All-Defensive Teams for the 2021-2022 season.

Guard Marcus Smart landed on the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team while Robert Williams landed on the Second-Team for their hand in guiding Boston to the NBA’s No.1-ranked defense.

Smart’s selection should come as no surprise. The eight-year guard already took home Defensive Player of the Year honors aftering averaging the sixth most steals per game in the NBA and a career-high in defensive rebounds per game. This is Smart’s third First-Team All-Defense selection.

If Smart served as the head of the Celtics’ point of attack, Williams was the club’s last line of defense. The center often played a “free-safety” role this season, giving the Texas A&M product the ability to swarm defenders and protect the rim with reckless abandon.

Smart and Williams are the first pair Celtics to be named to either of the All-Defensive teams in the same season since Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo accomplished the feat in 2012.

In addition to Smart and Williams, every member of the Celtics’ starting lineup garnered at least one first team vote.

