BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics now know their opponent for the upcoming NBA Finals.

As Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks approaches, players, fans and team staff are preparing for a matchup involving many familiar faces.

“The stage is set,” the Celtics said in a post on X Friday morning.

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis played for the Mavericks from 2019 to 2022. Recently sidelined by a calf injury, Porzingis is expected to return in time for the Finals series.

For the Mavericks, the Finals will be a homecoming of sorts for Kyrie Irving, who played for Boston from 2017 to 2019.

Despite struggles in Boston, Irving told reporters he is excited to be playing his old team.

“I had a rough time there when I was in Boston, again just dealing with a death in my family and dealing with a lot of off course stuff that I wasn’t ready to handle,” he said. “Now that I’m in a great place to be able to vocalize how I’m feeling, I’m ready to go back into Boston and have fun with my teammates.”

The Celtics are favored to win the Finals this year after they beat Dallas in both their regular season matchups.

After his team punched its ticket to the title series, though, Irving said the Mavericks will be “locked in.”

“We’re going against a great Boston team that has earned their way to the NBA Finals,” he said. “So, I just see them as a formidable opponent, an honest opponent and we’re going to see the best team that wins.”

Dallas won the Western Conference Finals on Thursday, besting the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 in Game 5.

Hours before the game, Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla spoke at the Auerbach Center in Boston.

Mazzulla said the Celtics will need to stay focused in the Finals.

Making their way through the first three rounds of the playoffs with just two losses, Mazzulla said the Celtics found success playing “without a sense of entitlement.” He said Boston will need to maintain that attitude in the games ahead.

Still nearly a week away from Game 1 in the Finals, Mazzulla said Boston plans to weaponize the current time off.

“Anything could be good or bad for you depending upon how you use it,” he said. “It just goes into how you use it.”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for June 6 at 8:30 p.m.in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)