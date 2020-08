ORLANDO (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers after a 102-94 win Friday night.

The Celtics will look to wrap up the series in Game 4 on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

