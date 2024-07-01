BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics majority ownership group plans to sell its stake in the team, the Celtics announced Monday.

The group, led by Wyc Grousbeck, expects to sell a majority interest in the reigning NBA champion franchise by the end of 2024 or early 2025. It plans to sell all its shares by the end of 2028, according to Monday’s announcement.

Officials said the group’s controlling family made their decision “after considerable thought and internal discussion.” The family is selling the team for “estate and family planning considerations.”

Though the Celtics are on sale, and though the majority share may be sold in the coming months, officials said Grousbeck will remain as the Celtics’ Governor until all shares are sold in 2028.

Wyc Grousbeck partnered with several other people including Steve Pagliuca to buy the Celtics in 2002.

As the new ownership group closed its deal, Grousbeck said they were “honored to accept this role and begin working with the team and the community to continue the winning tradition of the Celtics on and off the court,” according to a page on the team’s Virtual Vault website.

The Celtics claimed their 17th NBA Championship in 2008.

Exactly sixteen years later, the Celtics won again, beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of this year’s NBA Finals.

Grousbeck spoke to 7NEWS during last month’s rolling rally duck boat parade and compared this celebration to 2008’s triumph.

“I remember 2008,” he said. “This was twice as big, I swear.”

Grousbeck soon looked to the future, saying “It feels like we got more to do.”

“Let’s go get another one,” Grousbeck said.

