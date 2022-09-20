BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics honored one of their most iconic player with a tribute painted in green at the Garden.

The C’s painted Russell’s now-retired number 6 on the parquet. The NBA retired his number upon his passing at age 88 in July.

Russell won 11 NBA Championships with the team, and was also a leader in the Civil Rights movement. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his achievements.

