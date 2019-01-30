Celtics player facing new charges in connection with domestic violence allegation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics shooting guard Jabari Bird was arraigned in Brighton Municipal Court Wednesday on additional charges stemming from an ongoing domestic violence investigation.

Bird, 24, was arrested and charged with strangulation, kidnapping, and assault and battery on Sept. 7 for allegedly beating a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley.

An ongoing investigation resulted in the additional charges of threats and witness intimidation.

Bird’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13.

2 new charges on top of the 3 original charges against Celtics player Jabari Bird charged with threatening his girlfriend #7news pic.twitter.com/M1h5bfyPV3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 30, 2019

