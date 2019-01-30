Celtics player facing new charges in connection with domestic violence case

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird has pleaded not guilty to two additional charges in connection with an alleged act of domestic violence against his girlfriend last September.

Bird was arraigned Wednesday on witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime charges. He pleaded not guilty in September to charges including assault and battery on a household or family member and remains free on bail.

Prosecutors allege the 24-year-old Bird choked and kicked his girlfriend and prevented her from leaving his apartment. The woman attends an area college.

In court documents released Wednesday, prosecutors say he also threatened to kill the woman.

Bird’s lawyer, Brian Kelly, said after the arraignment that “We are hoping to resolve this soon,” without elaborating.

Bird is listed on the Celtics roster but hasn’t played this season.

Celtics back up guard Jabari Bird back in court on new charges after allegedly telling victim "Ill find you and kill you"#7News pic.twitter.com/20e1KhUgy3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 30, 2019

2 new charges on top of the 3 original charges against Celtics player Jabari Bird charged with threatening his girlfriend #7news pic.twitter.com/M1h5bfyPV3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 30, 2019

