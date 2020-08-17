Celtics preparing for match up against 76ers in first round of playoffs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are preparing to hit the hardwood against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in the first round of the playoffs in this restarted season.

Kemba Walker has not left much doubt around his health heading into the playoffs after suffering from a knee injury.

“I’m definitely tired of answering questions about the knee but I know they’re going to ask me, so I answer to the best of my ability,” he said.

Head coach Brad Stevens said that Walker’s knee has improved.

“He’s fine. He’s ready to roll,” Stevens said. “Kemba obviously plays well and, you know, minutes wise, he should be in good shape to play.”

The 76ers is starting without one of their key players, Ben Simmons, but Celtics player Jaylen Brown says is will still be a challenging match up with 76ers Joel Embiid.

He has a one of a kind type of talent that you don’t see very often,” he said. “He’s gonna dominate in all the space. We got to execute our game plan a little bit; hopefully he has an off night.”

Brad Stevens added that the 76ers are a “very, very difficult match up for anyone and their size presents challenges on both ends of the floor.”

Stopping Embiid will be a team effort, which is something the Celtics have shown they can do.

“Being in the playoffs in general gives you extra juice,” Walker said. “We know that we do have a special group. Everyone brings just something different and unique to our team and you just never know who’s that guy going to be.”

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

