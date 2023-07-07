BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics signed second-round draft pick Jordan Walsh on Thursday and also reached a deal with former Pacers forward Oshae Brissett.

The No. 38 selection in the draft, Walsh averaged about seven points, four rebounds and one steal while helping Arkansas reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his lone season with the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-7 forward is expected to play for the Celtics’ summer league team in Las Vegas.

Brissett has appeared in 172 games over four seasons with Toronto and Indiana. He averages 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He earned All-G League Second Team honors in 2020-21 with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 18.6 points and just under 10 rebounds per game.

Also Thursday, the team added Duke assistant Amile Jefferson to coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff. Jefferson played for Duke from 2012-17 — as a teammate of current Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in ’17 — and won a national championship in 2015.

Jefferson played 30 NBA games for the Orlando Magic from 2018-20, scoring 42 points in 142 minutes.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)