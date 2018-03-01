CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown is headed to Harvard University to talk at the Askwith Forum Thursday.

Brown will discuss education, race and institutionalized sports, along with how athletes can use their public voices to advocate for change.

After the Celtics game Wednesday night, Brown talked about being given the chance to speak at the university.

“It’s a pleasure to speak in front of a crowd like that, a prestigious university such as Harvard. I take that with the most heart and I can’t wait to get out there and share some of my ideas,” Brown said.

Brown stood out at the NBA draft for his intellectual pursuits, which included taking graduate courses in his freshman year of college.

