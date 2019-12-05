Celtics spread holiday cheer during special visit to Boston Children’s Hospital

The Boston Celtics made a special visit to Boston Children’s Hospital ton Thursday to spread holiday cheer.

The players and coach Brad Stevens delivered big smiles to patients while wearing reindeer antlers and elf hats and singing Christmas carols.

The team says it is all about giving back.

Celtics center Enes Kanter said, “We have so much, we always have to give back to others and I think that coming here and seeing them have fun it’s way bigger than basketball.”

The team also made bedside visits to patients while at the hospital today.

