BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently underwent a successful right knee surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Brown partially tore his right meniscus near the end of the regular season. Brown said that he played through serious pain throughout the playoffs.

The team said Brown is expected to participate in training camp without limitation.

The Celtics posted a picture of Brown from his hospital bed.

