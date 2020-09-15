LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WHDH) — Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum is excited to have some familiar faces with him in the NBA bubble.

The star’s family, including his son Deuce, are slated to finish quarantining Tuesday and are set to reunite with Tatum for the first time since he left for the bubble.

“It’ll make a difference,” Tatum said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him, my mom… just to have some familiar faces in the crowd.”

Tatum and his son have been keeping in touch through video calls.

The Celtics are playing against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 kicks off Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

