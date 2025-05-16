NEW YORK (WHDH) - Celtics star Jayson Tatum is out of the hospital following Tuesday’s surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon.

Players Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard say they saw Tatum at their hotel in New York.

Tatum was injured during Monday’s loss against the Knicks and underwent surgery the next day. The Celtics say he is expected to make a full recovery.

However, there is no time table on Tatum’s return.

