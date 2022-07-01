BOSTON (WHDH) - Just hours after the Celtics’ signing of Danilo Gallinari, Boston made another splash, trading a monstrous package of players for the Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brogdon, a 6-year veteran, has averaged over 15 points per game in each of his last four seasons but was limited to just 36 games in 2022 due to injuries.

The Celtics’ most notable departing pieces are center Daniel Theis, wing Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick back for the point guard. They also included a litany of end-of-bench pieces including Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan in the deal.

Brogdon will arrive in Boston with two years remaining on his contract extension that he originally signed with Indiana in the fall of 2021.

Brogdon’s role in Indiana was made expendable due to the Pacers’ acquisition of Tyrese Halliburton mid-season.

