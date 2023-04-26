Longtime Celtics Vice President of Public Relations Heather Walker has passed away.

Walker lost her battle with glioblastoma Wednesday morning. She was 52.

Walker’s passing was announced on social media accounts for the Move4Heather organization.

“She isn’t fighting anymore and can finally rest,” the statement said. “She is with so many who have gone before her that I’m sure she was welcomed with open arms.”

The Celtics also issued a statement, saying Walker boosted spirits and displayed exceptional courage throughout her battle.

“Heather Walker was a boundlessly charismatic, giving, and selfless soul,” the team said. “Every room she entered was brighter for her presence.”

“As anyone who knew her could attest, her abundant positive energy and kindness should not be mistaken for any lack of fortitude or determination when such qualities were required,” the Celtics continued. “She thrived in chaos, always able to recognize the humor that the adventures of her life brought her.”

The Celtics noted Walker’s efforts to raise awareness for glioblastoma through the Move4Heather movement, which asks individuals to “do something that moves you” and to donate to the Heather Walker Fund for Glioblastoma Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Displaying exceptional courage, she made a point of raising awareness for glioblastoma through the Move4Heather movement, wanting to use her situation to help the lives of others, which was entirely consistent with her character,” the Celtics said. “Through her illness, she was resolute and extraordinary in boosting the spirits of those around her, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and essential awareness in hopes of easing the suffering and saving the lives of others.”

Learn more about the Move4Heather movement and its fundraising here.

