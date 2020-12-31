Chara’s volunteer work will be missed, charities say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The departure of Zdeno Chara will leave a big hole on the Boston Bruins, but will also be a big loss for local charities, nonprofits said.

In his 14 years with the Bruins, Chara was very active in charity work, delivering pies to the Pine Street Inn on Thanksgiving and volunteering at homeless shelters during the pandemic.

Matt Brown, a motivational speaker who was paralyzed playing high school hockey in Norwood, said Chara wowed his team with a visit.

“Everyone was in shock and then just erupted,” Brown recalled.

Brown said he grew close to Chara and was sad to see him depart for the Washington Capitals.

“You kind of had a feeling, but it’s a sad day for Boston sports,” Brown said. “I can’t wait for the day his number goes up into the rafters.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)