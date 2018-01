MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — If you’re still looking to watch Super Bowl LII live, then you’re going to have to pay up.

StubHub says their average ticket price is more than $5,400. The cheapest is going for $2,350.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, 2,300 tickets were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)