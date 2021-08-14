BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale got the win in his first big league game in two years, and the Boston Red Sox hit five homers while pounding the Baltimore Orioles 16-2 on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Sale (1-0) completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up two runs on consecutive homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third.

The Orioles dropped their 10th straight game.

Rafael Devers got Boston off to a fast start with a three-run homer in the first against Jorge López (3-13). J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and Bobby Dalbec added a solo shot during a seven-run fifth inning — right after Sale left to a loud ovation.

Dalbec hit his second solo homer an inning later, and Hunter Renfroe connected in the eighth.

Sale last pitched in the majors when he started on Aug. 13, 2019. The seven-time All-Star had surgery on his 31st birthday — March 30, 2020 — and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

