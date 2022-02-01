CINCINNATI (WHDH) — Cincinnati Public Schools students will not have to worry about waking up for class the day after the Super Bowl.

The school district wrote on Twitter that “In honor of the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14!”

School officials say this will give staff and students the day off “to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!”

The Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

In honor of the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/VmaTzAM9HQ — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) January 31, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)