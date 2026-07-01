BOSTON (AP) — Cade Civalli gave up one hit in seven innings and had a career-high 13 strikeouts in the Washington Nationals’ 8-1 victory over the Red Sox on Tuesday night, snapping Boston’s five-game winning streak.

Civalli, who was at the center of a scuffle in the fourth inning, yelled at Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras after striking him out, causing the benches to clear. Contreras, along with Red Sox interim manager Chris Tracy, teammate Nate Eaton and Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas, were all ejected.

Civalli (5-4) threw 100 pitches and gave up one unearned run in the first inning, when third baseman Curtis Mead bobbled Contreras’ grounder, allowing Anthony Seigler to score.

James Wood hit an RBI single to tie the game in the fifth. He had an RBI double in the eighth for the eighth run of the game.

Luis García Jr. had a two-run double after Keibert Ruiz’s RBI single in the seventh, making it 4-1. CJ Abrams hit a home run to right-center field to lead off the four-run eighth inning. Ruiz added a double.

Wood had three of the Nationals’ 12 hits.

Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early left the game after the fourth inning with left elbow discomfort. He had five strikeouts, gave up three hits and walked two. Reliever Greg Weissert (0-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings, finishing with two earned runs, a hit, a walk and a strikeout.

Up next

LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-1, 3.44 ERA) will start on the mound for the Nationals on Wednesday. LHP Payton Tolle (4-5, 2.78) will start for the Red Sox.

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