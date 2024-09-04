PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla and team owner Steve Pagliuca brought the Larry O’Brien trophy to the coach’s home state of Rhode Island.

Mazzulla took pictures with fans outside the State House and spoke about what it means to bring the trophy home.

“You know, I left Rhode Island as a very young 17-year-old,” he said. “So when I left that young, I didn’t understand the identity that I had in the state. So I think one of the greatest gifts God has given me has been to come back to where I’m from.”

Mazzulla played high school basketball in Warwick before playing college ball at West Virginia.

The Celtics will raise banner 18 to the Garden rafters on October 22 when they tip off the season against the Knicks.

