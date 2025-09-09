FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — Mike Vrabel didn’t see anything major in the game film to alter his initial assessment of the New England Patriots’ 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bottom line: they need to play better after halftime and play more complementary football overall.

“The defense had three, three-and-outs and we managed three points,” the first-year Patriots coach said Monday.

“Complementary football is not going to exist and we’re not going to win games if our defense can do that and we only manage three points. So there’s going to be times that we’re going to need the offense to help us and possess the football longer to help the defense.”

Fixing that will have to start with second-year quarterback Drake Maye. He had a touchdown pass, but also a poor read that led to an interception which set up Las Vegas’ go-ahead score in the third quarter.

While Maye put most of the blame on himself postgame, receiver Stefon Diggs said there are things they can do to help settle down their quarterback.

“He is a guy that is super hard on himself. We are pulling for him, we just got to continue that positive reinforcement and that positive encouragement. Quarterback is a very hard job so letting him know that you got his back and going to be available for him is going to be key in our success.”

What’s working

It’s small in the grand scheme of things, but Maye did complete passes to 10 different receivers, with three of them pulling in six catches apiece. That’s something to build on for the second-year QB, who relied heavily on tight end Hunter Henry last season. Diggs had six catches for 57 yards and also drew a lot of attention in coverage, freeing up his teammates.

What needs help

Scoring production in the second half. One of the things Vrabel emphasized heading into the opener was the importance of winning the second half of the game. He noted that 13 of the 16 teams what won their Week 1 games last season all outscored their opponents in the second half of the respective games.

The Patriots are 0-1 in living up to that standard after getting outscored by Las Vegas 13-3 over the final 30 minutes of Sunday’s loss.

Stock up

Receiver Kayshon Boutte had six catches for a team-high 103 yards, the second 100-yard receiving game of his three-year career. It’s a strong start and early statement that he can be a dependable option for Maye.

Stock down

Rookie kicker Andy Borregales. After tying the game 7-7, the Patriots defense forced a quick three-and-out. New England promptly drove back into the red zone, but Borregales missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt wide right. He connected from 35 and 44 yards later in the game, but this offense will need him to be consistent on his mid-range opportunities to develop rhythm early in games.

Injuries

Boutte was evaluated late in the first quarter after taking a hard hit from Devin White following a 24-yard catch. But he returned in the second quarter and finished the game.

Key number

33% – The Patriots’ rate on red zone opportunities Sunday, going just 1 for 3 inside the 20-yard line. That’s not a good start for an offense that ranked 30th in red zone scoring last season, scoring touchdowns on only 22 of 47 chances (46.8%).

Next steps

Week 2 brings a jump into division play, as New England visits Miami on Sunday. Awaiting the Patriots is a Dolphins team coming off a 33-8 lass at Indianapolis.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)