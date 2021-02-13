Cole scores season-high 24 to lead UConn over Xavier 80-72

FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo sits in the court during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — R.J. Cole came off the bench and scored a season-high 24 points as UConn held off Xavier 80-72 on Saturday.

Cole drained 5 of 7 3-point shots and had seven assists — both season highs. UConn was 11 of 26 from distance and had 21 assists on 28 baskets.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and nine rebounds for UConn (9-5, 6-5 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Tyler Polley had 10 points.

Zach Freemantle scored a career-high 30 points and had 15 rebounds for the Musketeers (11-3, 4-3). Nate Johnson added 14 points and six rebounds. Paul Scruggs had 9 points and 12 assists.

The Musketeers cut a 14-point UConn second-half lead down to four, 76-72 on a Johnson 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. UConn’s Martin and Whaley made four straight free throws while Xavier missed twice from distance.

