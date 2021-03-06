Colgate beats Boston University 77-69 in Patriot League tourney

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson, Jack Ferguson and Jordan Burns scored 16 points apiece as Colgate defeated Boston University 77-69 in the Patriot League Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Keegan Records had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Colgate (12-1).

After Colgate outscored Boston University 34-26 in the first half, both teams scored 43 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Raiders’ 34 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Javante McCoy scored a season-high 27 points for the Terriers (7-11). Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Walter Whyte had 12 points.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)