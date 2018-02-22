College basketball game postponed due to wet floor in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) — A Providence College basketball game was postponed Wednesday night due to floor becoming slippery and wet.

The Friars were playing Seton Hall at the Dunkin Donuts Center when officials said ice underneath the court started to condense. The arena also hosts hockey games.

Humidity and warmer-than-normal temperatures were to blame for the floor getting wet. An engineer is expected to fix the siutation for future games at the arena.

