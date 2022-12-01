(CNN) — The College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams starting with the 2024-2025 season.

The tournament board of directors agreed to the expansion on Thursday.

In September, the board unanimously approved the expansion. The new format was set to begin in 2026 but the board had tasked the College Football Management Committee to try to implement the expansion earlier, following the 2024 or 2025 season.

“We’re delighted to be moving forward,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff in a statement.

“More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen.”

The national championship game is scheduled to be played in Atlanta in January 2025 and in Miami in January 2026.

